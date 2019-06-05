Attack on Titan Staff Honors THAT Death With a Heartbreaking Sketch

Attack on Titan season 3 part 2 has killed off some major characters, and even brought one back from the dead. Indeed, most of Episode 55, “Midnight Sun”, deals with the dilemma the surviving Survey Corps members have to face, following the battle with the Beast, Armored, and Colossus Titans: use one dose of Titan serum to either revive Armin, or Erwin.

SPOILERS FOLLOW: Ultimately it falls to Levi to make the decision, and he chooses to save Armin, believing that the young strategist has more to offer humanity’s future than Erwin. By the end of the episode, it’s confirmed that Erwin is truly dead – and to honor that character’s journey, the Attack on Titan staff released this sketch, which will break fans’ collective hearts:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Attack on Titan Episode 55 Endcard by Megumi Tomita pic.twitter.com/NxswXXzsAH — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) June 2, 2019

This sketch by Megumi Tomita shows the young, bright-eyed Erwin being held by his father. Erwin’s father was, of course, a teacher who had big theories about the history of humanity inside the walls – and why the royal family and military may have been not only lying to humanity, but was somehow altering their collective memories in some way. When the Military Police became aware of Erwin’s father’s theory, they kidnapped him, tortured and interrogated him, and dumped his dead boy in another town. It was that traumatic loss (and his guilt for his part in it) that caused Erwin to lead the coup against the Reiss family and Military Police – and fueled his commitment to having the Survey Corps retake Wall Maria, and discover more about the connection between the Titans and humanity.

Erwin will now never get to reach his goal, which was to gaining access to the basement of Eren Yeager’s family home, where his father, Grisha Yeager, has hidden a game-changing secret. However, Erwin’s sacrifice has now allowed his Survey Corps soldiers to complete the mission by finally defeating Reiner and Bertolt, and beating the cunning Zeke/Beast Titan at his own game. With Armin now healed, all that’s left is for the Survey Corps to go to the Yeagar family home and fulfill Erwin’s final wish.

It may have taken much longer than desired, but the justice for Erwin’s father is about to finally arrive.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.