Attack On Titan Cliffhanger Teases Eren's Dark Resolve

Attack On Titan is in its final season, showing the Survey Corps once again dive into battle, though this fight has taken them across the seas to combat the nation of Marley and bring the war to their doorstep directly for the first time, and the latest entry in Studio MAPPA's anime has given us a new side of Eren Jaeger that is far darker than what we've seen before. Eren has gone through some serious pain and suffering throughout the anime franchise, dealing with the loss of friends and family on the regular, so it's definitely understandable why he has his current mindset.

Warning! If you aren't caught up on the latest episode of Attack On Titan, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into some serious spoiler territory!

Reeling from the loss of Sasha at the hands of Gabi in the previous episode, the Survey Corps is attempting to juggle a number of different plates at once as they attempt to figure out the best way to save themselves not just from Marley and their Titans, but the world at large that believes them all to be devils. During a one on one with both Armin and Mikasa, Eren agrees with the statement that they are "all monsters that can transform into Titans", causing his friends to raise their eyebrows as they realize that Jaeger appears to be venturing down a dark path.

In the final moments of the sixty-eighth episode of the anime series, Eren is seen disturbingly talking to himself, stating that the "only way to win is to fight". This would make sense considering how long Jaeger has been battling the Titans that have beguiled the Children of Ymir trapped within the walls. As Eren's brother Zeke has now been captured by the Survey Corps and being brought to an isolated location, Attack On Titan is setting the stage for some unexpected changes within its world.

Over the four years that took place between the finale of the third season of Attack On Titan and the premiere of its final one, Eren and the Survey Corps have been learning more about the outside world, which has definitely made Jaeger's anger grow as he realizes that everyone thinks of them as the "island devils".

