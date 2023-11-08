Attack on Titan Easter Egg Reveals a Secret Behind Its Finale's Biggest Deaths

If there is one thing Attack on Titan does well, it is break hearts. For over a decade, the hit anime has known how to hit fans where it hurts the most, and that truth was made clear this month. After all, it was not long ago that Attack on Titan released its final episode, and now a surfaced detail regarding Eren's friends has fans in tears.

The update comes from the finale of Attack on Titan, so obviously, be warned! There are spoilers below for the big episode. Proceed with caution as such.

Armin being the last to reach the tree. pic.twitter.com/KZNnczqWGM — armin daily (@dailyforarmin) November 6, 2023

If you have watched Attack on Titan, you will know Eren grew up with Armin and Mikasa by his side. The trio were all but inseparable as kids, and even as adults, the gang was close. As kids, we often saw the three racing, and they would head to a tree outside of town with Eren at the lead. Without fail, Mikasa would arrive to the tree second, and Armin was left in third at a good pace.

Now, we know the group's childhood game foretold how the characters would die. Eren was the first to be laid to rest under the tree, after all. He was killed by Mikasa to stop the Rumbling, and his remains were kept under the tree. After a long life, Mikasa followed Eren to the grave. And according to a post-credits scene, Armin lived on after Mikasa to become the last one to reach the tree once more.

After all, we are shown several shots of the tree in question after the Rumbling ends. In the start, we can see Mikasa there with Levi and their friends. As the years pass and people die, Mikasa was there alone until she passed. After that, Armin is seen as an old man near death by the tree while Paradis progresses with time. You can even see Mikasa's headstone in the shot with Armin, and you know his grave was definitely placed by the tree as well.

After all this time, Attack on Titan knows how to make fans cry, and few things are sadder than saying goodbye to friends. Just like when they were young, Eren and his friends reached the tree as adults, so that is where they will spend eternity. And hopefully, the trio were able to reunite in the afterlife once Armin passed on.

What do you think about this heartbreak Attack on Titan tie? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!