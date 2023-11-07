Attack on Titan Epilogue Teases Armin's Post-War Mission

Attack on Titan's anime has officially come to an end with the final episode releasing ten years after the anime first began, and the final moments of the finale teased what Armin Arlert's mission will be in the future after the final war with Eren Yeager! After the first half of the series finale kicked off Attack on Titan's ending earlier this year, the final episode got right to the fight against Eren for the sake of humanity. But when it all came to an end, it was revealed that Eren actually had plans he wanted for Armin and the others after it was all over.

Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 2 revealed that Eren had secretly contacted Armin, Mikasa, and the rest of his friends before the final fight began through the Paths, but used his power to have them forget about these conversations until it was all over. It was through these conversations that Armin was actually tasked with being a broker of peace as one of the Eldians who helped stop the war as future countries in the rest of the world would mark Paradis as a huge target after everything that happened.

(Photo: MAPPA)

Attack on Titan: What Happens to Armin?

The final episode of Attack on Titan reveals that Armin (along with the final remnants of humanity that had fought Eren) are heading back to Paradis three years after Eren's defeat. In the time since, the Yeagerists have risen in power and became even more intense as they ready to take on the outside world. There's a fear that the outside countries would retaliate, and Armin and the others are sent there in order to help foster a peace with the Allied Nations on the outside.

It teases that the work for Armin is far from over as while he's technically one of the "heroes" that helped to end the war, he now has to someone work for the rest of his life to maintain the temporary level of peace that Eren forced onto the world with his genocide. But it's a bleak future as while he might have a technically happy end without physical war, it's far from the end of conflict for Armin and the others. It's just fighting in a new way.

How did you feel about the way Attack on Titan ended for Armin?