‘Attack on Titan’ Shares Final ‘Lost Girls’ Poster

The third season of Attack on Titan is one of the most anticipated releases of the year, but one of the coolest projects of the series are the OVAs based on the “Lost Girls” spin-off since they further explore fan-favorite characters.

The final part of this spin-off series is focused on Mikasa and her feelings for Eren, and has just released a cool new key visual.

Key visual of #AttackOnTitan Lost Girls OVA part 3 in high quality! Sale on August 9th, 2018 along with volume 26! 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/2BcmLWQPf6 — Attack On Fans (@AttackOnFans) May 18, 2018

Volume 26 of the manga is set to release August 9 in Japan, and like the previous two OVA specials before it, the third part of the Lost Girls OVA will be packed in with this release. Part 3 focuses squarely on Mikasa, and is based on the original spin-off novel written by Hiroshi Seko. The first two parts of the this spin-off included “Lost in the cruel world”, and “Wall Sina, Goodbye” which focused on Annie.

As for the anime, Attack on Titan is scheduled to premiere its third season on July 22 on NHK in Japan, and will run for 24 episodes. If you’re itching for more info about the third season of the series, it has also revealed the cast and crew for the upcoming season as well which includes many returning characters as well as some new faces. The director, who worked on Attack on Titan‘s first two seasons, told fans earlier this year they had a lot to look forward to with Season 3:

“We really enjoyed making the anime and felt it turned out well in the end. Although the anime takes a break here, we’re still working on it. We will put our best efforts into making Season Three,” Araki told fans during an in-studio interview. “Will the person wearing glasses at the end of season 2 play a part in season 3? Will everyone be able to survive? Will somebody die? It’s hard to know. Look forward to the next season. We’re still having fun making Attack on Titan.”

For those unfamiliar with Attack on Titan, the series was originally created by Hajime Isayama. Starting its run in Kondansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009, the series has been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. Eren Yeager joins the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.