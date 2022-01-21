Attack On Titan Debuts Eren’s Own Band in a Brand-New Promo

Attack On Titan is currently telling the story of its final season thanks to Studio MAPPA, changing the world of the Scout Regiment astronomically from the previous three seasons. As Eren Jaeger has been blurring the lines between hero and villain thanks to his new goals, a collaboration between the dark franchise and a karaoke company has the Attack Titan forming a new band to celebrate the occasion by assembling his former friends in the Survey Corps, including Levi, Hange, and Jean.

Attack On Titan certainly wouldn’t have gained as much notoriety had it not had some slamming tunes throughout its four seasons, with the latest OP, “The Rumbling,” already passing ten million views when the intro was released onto Youtube. With the fourth and final season set to see the lines blurred even further between good and evil, we certainly are expecting some ground-shaking themes as Eren Jaeger moves toward accomplishing his goals. With only ten episodes left in the fourth season from Studio MAPPA, the series might just come to a close on the silver screen with a movie rather than on television.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Twitter Outlet Attack On Titan Wiki shared this new image from the collaboration between Attack On Titan and Karatez, the karaoke company that has brought together the likes of Eren Jaeger, Hange, Levi, and Jean once again, despite the fact that the Scout Regiment has fractured to a certain degree:

New Attack on Titan illustration pic.twitter.com/CjcxExLYRj — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) January 19, 2022

Eren certainly doesn’t have the time to form a band right now, as he finds himself battling against the combined forces of the Armored Titan, Cart Titan, and Jaw Titan, while trying to get into contact with his brother Zeke, the Beast Titan, who has plenty of problems of his own to deal with. With both Eren and Zeke having some serious trouble, it seems that their salvation might come from an unlikely place, as Armin and company have decided to assist Eren despite what he has done to them in the fourth season of the dark series.

Would you love to belt out some Attack On Titan tunes at a karaoke bar? Do you think that the dark franchise is set to bring its anime to a close via a movie rather than via the television series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.