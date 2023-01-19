Attack on Titan's Final Season Has a Serious Title Problem

Attack on Titan's final season is planning to end the Scout Regiment's story with two upcoming parts that will most likely be two long episodes that will pit the Scout Regiment against their former friend Eren Jaeger. With this being the third batch of episodes for the fourth and final season of the MAPPA-produced installments, fans of the dark franchise are taking the opportunity to scratch their heads as to what the final adventure should be called for the Survey Corps.

The official title for these final episodes, as confirmed by Studio MAPPA, is "Attack on Titan: The Final Season – The Conclusion Arc", which is quite the mouthful for the finale that will see the Scout Regiment attempting to stop Eren's terrifying plan. With Mikasa, Armin, and their fellow Eldians being forced to eliminate old friends in a bid to acquire a ship to get face-to-face with Eren Jaeger, the Scout Regiment is hoping to somehow talk the new Founding Titan down from his genocidal machinations. Unfortunately, the Survey Corps appears to be too late in saving the nation of Marley, with the last episode seeing the terrifying new form of Eren's leading the charge with an army of Colossals.

Attack on Confusion

Chibi Reviews got the hilarious ball rolling when originally attempting to create the perfect name for the final episodes of Attack on Titan's fourth season, which will be anything but humorous as the Scout Regiment will have to make some dire decisions when it comes to attempting to stop their former friend's reign of terror:

Creator Hajime Isayama recently confirmed that he didn't have any stories in mind for a potential sequel series, and/or spin-off, though if the anime adaptation decides to bring the director's cut of the final chapter to life, it will lay the groundwork for a potential sequel that would take place far in the future. Hajime did however state in a recent interview that he might be interested in telling a story revolving around Levi and the life he had before joining the Scout Regiment.

What would your name be for these final episodes of Attack on Titan's last season?