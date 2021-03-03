Attack On Titan Set Up Its Final War in a Subtle Season One Easter Egg

✖

The final season of Attack On Titan is giving us the final fight between the soldiers of the Survey Corps and the nation of Marley, with Hajime Isayama's dark franchise taking the opportunity to show that the world is filled with "greys" rather than black and white, and it seems as if the clues were there all along for what we are now witnessing. Attack On Titan has taken the opportunity to dive into the idea of the past and new generations attempting to make up for the sins of their ancestors, with the first episode of the anime having a big Easter Egg.

The first episode of the anime, "To You, 2000 Years In The Future", started the series off with a bang, with the Colossal and Armored Titan destroying the wall that housed the Children of Ymir, including the trio of main characters of Armin, Mikasa, and Eren. As the series moved forward, we saw how the inheritors of the power of the Nine Titans were connected in a way anime fans still don't quite understand, with the wielder of the Attack Titan's powers actually making reference to the plight that is befalling the Eldians in the present, name dropping Mikasa and Armin in the process.

Reddit User Ethan075 broke down the title card from the first episode of Attack On Titan's anime series, with the background not only showing the nation of Marley, but also the wall that the Marleyians would use to unleash Titans upon the "Devils of Paradis":

With the fourth season of Attack On Titan only a few episodes away from its end date, there is still plenty of material that is left to cover from the manga. Though a second half of the fourth season hasn't been confirmed for one of the most popular anime franchises in the world today, many are left wondering if the anime series might come to a close via a feature-length film based on the success of Demon Slayer's Mugen Train.

What do you think of this insane Easter Egg that was shown in the first few minutes of the first episode of the series? Have you caught any other major Easter Eggs in Attack On Titan? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.