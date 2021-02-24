Attack On Titan Theory Suggests the Story Takes Place in the Real World

✖

Attack On Titan is currently prepping for the final curtain call of the Survey Corps in both its anime and manga and while the television series has some catching up to do, the manga is only two chapters away from bringing a close to the war between Marley and Eldian and we have a far-out theory regarding where the series actually takes place. As the Titans' origins have been revealed in the pages of the story created by Hajime Isayama, there's a line specifically that was delivered by a character that might have been passed over at first.

Warning. If you aren't caught up on the manga for Attack On Titan, with the latest chapter of 137, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into MAJOR spoilers for the anime.

So what evidence is there that Attack On Titan is actually a precursor to the world we know today? Well, there are several Easter Eggs that we can see throughout the series, specifically how everything changed when Ymir inherited the power of the Titans and changed the world as a result. With the Eldian race taking over the world of the Titans, the Marleyians had to adapt and utilize the power for themselves, eventually winning their freedom and turning the tables. Though the Children of Ymir were banished within the walls, the world turned as normal and progressed with technology and culture very similar to that of the real world's past, but that's not all.

Specifically, Zeke shares a very interesting line with his former mentor that many passed over in the latest chapter of Attack On Titan's manga, in which the Beast Titan seems confident that he will be reborn:

(Photo: Kodansha)

Many believe that Eren Jaeger, who has already used the power of the Founding Titan to wreak havoc on the world to enact his Euthanasia Plan, might "restart" everything to fix the problems he caused and potentially eliminate the power of the Titans. If Ymir had never inherited the power and the Eldian race had never been able to transform into the giant behemoths, would the world of Attack On Titan become our own? It's a wild theory, but it's one that is steeped in hints and lines that have been peppered throughout the series.

There's also precedent for this in other anime series, as Fullmetal Alchemist had our world running concurrently with the world of alchemy, with Attack On Titan potentially doing the same.

What do you think of this theory that Attack On Titan is a broken timeline for our world? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Titans.