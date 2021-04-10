Attack On Titan Finale Teases a Brewing Brutal War

✖

Attack On Titan was able to give a conclusive ending to all of the characters involved when it comes to the curtain call for the Scout Regiment, but it seems as if there is still one big thread dangling from Chapter 139 of the popular anime franchise that could still put the world at risk. Though there has been no news regarding a sequel or spin-off series to the world created by Hajime Isayama, this looming war is the most obvious answer as to where the next chapter could go for the story of Eren, Armin, Mikasa, and friends.

Warning. If you have yet to read the final chapter of Attack On Titan's manga, Chapter 139, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article if you don't want to spoil the rest of Season Four.

Eren Jaeger, as explained in this final installment, made himself into a monster, using the power of the Founding Titan to eradicate eighty percent of the human population with the force of the Rumbling. Armin, Mikasa, and their friends brawling against Eren's genocidal march are praised as heroes, whereas the armies of Eldia prepare themselves for fighting against the world itself. With Historia in the lead, the narration for the chapter describes the potential war as such:

(Photo: Kodansha & Wit)

"This fight will not end until either Eldia or the world disappears. That is what Eren said, and he may be right. Even so, he chose to leave this world in our hands. This place we now live in."

The citizens of Paradis unite, with the remnant of the military and the Jaegerists banding together as they recognize that the rest of the world might be gunning for them, as the "island yells out as one."

The final scenes of the chapter include Armin, Reiner, Annie, and others venturing into the world at large, sharing their story in hopes of bringing together the world under one banner, as futile as that might now be. On top of this scene, we also see Mikasa saying goodbye to Eren under the tree that they were first introduced next to, as Attack On Titan's epic story comes to a close.

Could you see a world wherein Attack On Titan returns without the Titans? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the TItans.