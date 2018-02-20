Game Of Thrones Cameos Spotted In Attack On Titan

Not even Japan is safe from Game of Thrones. The HBO series returned for its seventh season not too long ago, and it looks like Attack on Titan‘s creator is celebrating the comeback. Hajime Isayama is a noted fan of George R.R. Martin’s series, and a few familiar faces from the HBO hit appear to have made it into Attack on Titan as such.

Isayama will see the 96th chapter of Attack on Titan get published later this week, and some of its preview images have gone live ahead of its publication. Fans on social media were quick to spot out some familiar faces, so you can now see why a Titan version of Tyrion Lannister would look like.

The image details all of the Game of Thrones cameos spotted in one panel from Attack on Titan. Tyrion isn’t the only major player to get his own Titan makeover. Margaery Tyrell also got a reimagining along with Lord Varys and more.

Not only did Isayama put some subtle Game of Thrones cameos into Attack on Titan, but the artist also penned some character outright. The manga has previously sketches of Martin’s character on his blog, and Isayama paid particular attention to folks like Jorah.

If you are curious whether there is a connection between Game of Thrones and Attack on Titan, then the short answer is yes. Last November, Isayama embarked on an intense binge-watching marathon of the HBO hit. The artist complete all six seasons in a staggeringly short time, and Isayama left the marathon inspired. The creator told fans Game of Thrones influenced him about how he should end Attack on Titan as the series nears its final chapters. So, naturally, fans should expect plenty of more characters to die before Isayama’s series wraps.

Just, protect Sasha! Let the potato-loving girl live!

You can read the synopsis for Attack on Titan season two below:

Eren Jaeger swore to wipe out every last Titan, but in a battle for his life he wound up becoming the thing he hates most. With his new powers, he fights for humanity’s freedom facing the monsters that threaten his home. After a bittersweet victory against the Female Titan, Eren finds no time to rest — a horde of Titans is approaching Wall Rose and the battle for humanity continues!

If you are not familiar with Attack on Titan, then you should know the popular anime is renowned for its intense action and gritty story lines. The anime follows a boy named Eren Yeager in an alternate world overrun by massive creatures known as Titans.

These mindless beasts have all but wiped out humanity, and mankind is left to cower in fear behind massive walls. When their sanctum is infiltrated by a slew of Titans, Eren and his friends Armin and Mikasa join the military to help eradicate the blood-thirty monsters. But, as they grow older, they learn that the beasts are not what they appear as long-held government conspiracies make themselves known.