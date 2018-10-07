‘Attack on Titan’ Fans Spot New ‘Game of Thrones’ Easter Egg

When it comes to cameos, the creator of Attack on Titan has his favorites. Hajime Isayama has referenced a slew of memes in his work, but Game of Thrones has been known to make an appearance as well. And, not long ago, fans spotted a familiar face in Attack on Titan which hails from Westeros.

Over on social media, the new reference comes courtesy of Attack on Titan chapter 110. Soon, Isayama will see the full chapter go live in Weekly Shonen Magazine, but a number of stills from the chapter went live early. As you can see below, one such still highlights a special Titan, and fans cannot help but see a resemblance within the Titan.

You know, since the stout creature looks exactly like Joffrey Baratheon.

Over on Tumblr, fans pointed out the tie-in, and netizens haven’t been able to unsee it. The short Titan’s facial features match the despised Game of Thrones character exactly, and he’s even got the same hair cut. The only way to make this reference more obvious would be to put Westeros’ Iron Throne in the new chapter, so fans of the HBO series can bask in this nod while it is here.

Of course, this is not the first time Attack on Titan has made reference to Game of Thrones, giving fans even more reason to connect the two titles. In chapter 96, a Titan version of Tyrion Lannister was spotted. Lord Varys was reimagined as one of the creatures as well as Margaery Tyrell for good measure. These cameos began shortly after Isayama told fans he binged the first six seasons of Game of Thrones. The creator told fans the show has helped him shape how the manga will end, so netizens shouldn’t be surprised if the Starks start showing up in Paradis soon.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama for Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009. The series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017, and it’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.