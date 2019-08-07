Horrifying Kirby Cake Draws Spot-On Attack on Titan Comparisons

When it comes to Nintendo, there are few heroes as adorable as Kirby. The character has been a fan-favorite for decades now, and he has the clout to prove it. From video games to merchandise, Kirby has it all, but it seems his anime game just took a hit.

After all, one viral post has irrecoverably tied Kirby to Attack on Titan, and the bloody show isn’t what Nintendo would want associated with the pink hero.

The connection all began when a user on Twitter posted a photo of a Kirby-themed treat they got in Japan. Recently, stores all over the country began embracing character-centric treats, so it would make sense for Kirby to get a cake. However, when one artist got a Kirby cake filled with red bean paste, they decided to shake up the hero.

As you can see above, the results were — and forever will be — horrifying. Kirby was stripped of much of his adorable features. After scooping out the filling, the fan dug in eye bags to Kirby before giving the hero hollowed cheeks and a gaping mouth. With a few added wrinkles, Kirby turned into the thing of nightmares, and anime fans were quick to compare the dreaded look to a Titan. After all, Attack on Titan has some gnarly monsters running about, and this Kirby would put a good many of them to shame.

Of course, this makeover is not what Kirby intended to experience when he was turned into a sweet. Sure, he might like to eat, but the hero never wanted to be transformed into a mindless, hungry Titan. And because of this growing meme, some fans might have trouble seeing Kirby the same ever again.

