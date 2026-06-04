Shonen Jump’s Biggest Sports Series Announces Its Series Finale

While series like Dragon Ball and One Piece focus on wild, eye-popping battles that see their worlds’ fates hang in the balance, the anime world has seen success by also focusing on the high-octane landscape of sports. Series like Haikyu, Slam Dunk, Hajime no Ippo, Blue Lock, and too many others to count have seen wild success thanks to adding anime flair to some of the biggest sports played today. Unfortunately, one of the biggest entries that is currently running in Weekly Shonen Jump is about to reach its end, as the sequel series is preparing a summer crescendo.

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In a new social media post, manga artist Takeshi Konomi confirmed that The Prince of Tennis was about to reach its final chapter. With only two chapters in the current shonen series, here’s what the mangaka had to say: “Honestly, I’ve never once drawn manga for my own sake, but this month’s issue was different. I absolutely wanted to depict that heartbreaking decision young Ryoga made for his beloved father and younger brother, so I’d been nurturing this idea for a long time. Actually, the reason I depicted those two sons who admire Samurai Nanjiro in the new theatrical version “Ryoma!” was to connect to his very moment. The Prince of Tennis is now just two chapters away from the finale. I want to charge full speed ahead until the very end so everyone can enjoy it to the last.”

The Prince of Tennis Will End

Production IG

For those who might not be familiar with this beloved sports series, The Prince of Tennis first got its start in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump in 199. Ever since, the manga has created an anime empire as it has garnered various anime series, movies, video games, live-action adaptations, merchandise, and more. The original series would release its final chapter in 2008, but would then return via “The Prince of Tennis II” in 2009, where the sequel has outrun its predecessor in the chapter department.

The original anime adaptation from Studio Trans ran for four years with around one hundred and seventy episodes to its name, with the sequel taking a different approach. Studio M.S.C. has been releasing various seasons intermittently over the years to cover the sequel’s events, with the next chapter set to arrive this fall. Titled The Prince of Tennis: U-17 World Cup Finals Members Decisive Match, we have to imagine that there will be more anime series in the future to bring the sports series to a close on the screen.

Having worked on the manga series for decades, it would be easy to see Takeshi Konomo finally retiring from the world of tennis, though there might be hope for another sequel. As part of the series finale, a “Surprise Summit Event” will take place next month, which could potentially harbor news on the future of the franchise past the last installment.

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Via Takeshi Konomo