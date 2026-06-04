Netflix’s Best Martial Arts Anime Unveils New Trailer Ahead of Anticipated Return

The acclaimed sequel series of the Baki franchise returned with a brand new chapter in February this year as part of the Winter 2026 anime lineup. One of the biggest anime on the platform is the Baki franchise, an acclaimed martial arts series based on the manga by Keisuke Itagaki. The first part of the story, Baki Hanma, aired two seasons before returning with Baki-Dou: The Invincible Samurai this year. The first season aired 13 episodes and became a massive success right after its debut, gathering millions of views across the globe within the first few days of its release. Not long after the anime’s success, a second part of the first season was confirmed, and it’s all set for its debut on June 18th, 2026.

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The anime is released exclusively on Netflix, and the upcoming season is expected to drop on the platform as well. Right before the anime’s highly anticipated return, the official YouTube channel of Netflix Anime shared a new trailer highlighting the stakes of the battle that transcends time. It’s going to be Baki’s biggest fight yet, and he is not planning to give up before claiming victory. The second part is listed for 12 episodes, and just like the previous seasons, Netflix will drop all the episodes on the same day.

What Is Baki-Dou: The Invincible Samurai About?

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The anime is based on the second installment of the manga series, which was published from 2014 to 2018. While the story has long been over, the anime has only adapted the initial phases in the first part. Considering the popularity of the show, we can also expect more manga sequels to receive their anime adaptations soon enough. The original Baki Hanma manga was adapted into two seasons and received countless praises for its story and action, as it focuses on martial arts.

The latest anime follows the protagonist after the conclusion of Baki Hanma. After his biggest victory and earning the title of the World’s Strongest Boy, Baki spends his days in boredom waiting for a worthy opponent. Ever since the feud with his demon father ended, Baki hasn’t faced any powerful opponents. He is easily able to defend his title in Kourakuken Underground Arena while being dissatisfied with the skills of anyone he fights, who don’t even put up a good fight against him.

However, it doesn’t take long before his peaceful days are over as the country faces a major threat after the appearance of a legendary samurai. Musashi Miyamoto, a powerful fighter, has been successfully cloned and brought to the modern era. He is now challenging all famous fighting icons in Tokyo to test the limits of his own strength. Before long, Baki and Musashi come face to face. The second part will pick up from where the anime previously ended and feature the long-awaited battle between two fated opponents, as Baki continues to defend his title of the strongest.

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