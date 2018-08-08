‘Attack on Titan’ Drops Bloody New Levi Artwork

When it comes to Attack on Titan, you have to be okay with a little blood. The show is totally fine with gore, and one of its top characters is responsible for shedding a good bit of blood. And, over on Twitter, fans got a take on Captain Levi where he’s most comfortable.

So, that means he’s dripping in blood… naturally.

Taking to social media, Wit Studios shared a color image of Levi in a rather precarious state. The drawing was penned by animator Satoshi Kadowaki who worked on the show’s 39th episode. As you can see, the drawing shows an injured Levi giving a side eye, and fans should recognize the image.

After all, the picture seems to come from an episode in season three. Not long ago, Attack on Titan saw Levi go head-to-head against Kenny the Ripper after the latter helped kidnap Historia and Eren.

With Nifa dead, Levi uses his 3D Maneuvering Gear to take out some of Kenny’s goons before the pair battle for real. Levi takes a blow to the head before he stows away in a bar. The soldier moves behind the bar to stall, and he give the terrified man working at the bar a glance before telling him to keep quiet.

Of course, Levi would be able to keep his cool in such a situation. The guy didn’t gain a reputation as being the military’s most deadly soldier for nothing. Levi is able to keep his head in even the worst circumstances, and him bleeding from the head barely even registers as a problem by now. So, you can be assured there are some Levi fangirls going nuts over this new drawing.

Attack on Titan can be found in Japanese with English subtitles alongside the series’ release in Japan on Crunchyroll and Hulu. Funimation has confirmed the new season’s English simuldub will begin in August before it airs on Toonami.

So, are you a member of Levi’s legion? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!