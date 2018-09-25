‘Attack on Titan’ Reveals Levi’s Softest Scene Yet

Attack on Titan‘s Levi often keep a stone faced perspective on the series. Despite the military world flipping upside down, he had yet to give up this front. But in the latest episode, Levi finally brings his walls down.

After a major death makes him re-evaluate his life, Levi has his softest moment in the series yet as he thanks the Survey Corps for sticking by him through all the madness.

Levi Smiles pic.twitter.com/BNq4gMKc8Z — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) September 24, 2018

When Kenny dies, Levi stands at his side and hears a few things. Kenny, looking for compassion throughout his life dies with a sense of clarity and this moment has an effect on Levi as well. Levi grew up under Kenny after having an abusive early childhood, and despite Kenny’s ways, he really must have meant something to Levi at the end of the day. It’d be impossible not too.

Levi then meets up with his Survey Corps, and a newly crowned Queen Historia, and he breaks into a smile. Thanking them for all they have done, Levi catches them by surprise. He and the Survey Corps have been through a lot this season due to Eren, Historia, the military coup, and Kenny’s Anti-Personnel Squad chasing them down, so it’s nice to see Levi reflect on how far they have come as a group.

Levi is not the most openly emotional of characters, which could stem from his terrible childhood, but he has been a constant mentor-like presence for Eren and the others. Though he almost never shows it, fans could tell that Levi cared for his team deeply. But now, Levi let down his walls as they prepare to head into an uncertain future.

