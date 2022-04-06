Attack on Titan and Universal Studios Have Made Levi’s Best Collectible to Date

Attack on Titan has the anime fandom buzzing right now thanks to season four, but that is not the only thing catching their eye. The anime’s final season closed with its second mid-season premiere this past weekend if you missed it somehow. In turn, all eyes are on the show’s final batch of episodes slated for 2023, and plenty of fans are trying to fill the titan-shaped hole in their heart. And for those in Tokyo, well – a certain Universal Studios collaboration is there to heal them with one of Levi’s best collectibles to date.

And what might that be? Well, it turns out Levi makes for one impressive souvenir. Universal Studios is selling a limited-edition Levi popcorn bucket to visitors, and a TikTok is going viral for showing the goods off to fans.

The clip, which you can find above, was posted by jesseogn after they were able to visit the Attack on Titan attraction. Universal Studios Japan has a 3D ride operating right now that takes fans on a harrowing journey through the anime. Attack on Titan: Race for Survival asks fans to work with Levi and his allies as they dodge invading Titans the best they can. And after checking out the ride, fans can stop at nearby kiosks to get snacks. It is there fans can get the Levi popcorn bucket, and honestly? We need one ASAP.

The cute bucket features Levi sitting in a plush chair, and he has a cup of tea in hand as always. The figure can be purchased with afternoon tea-flavored popcorn, and according to the video, the treat tastes like caramel. A good bit of popcorn can even fit in this collectible, and fans from all over TikTok are vying to get one.

For those who can visit the park, the limited-edition bucket is hard to find, and each visitor can only buy one. They will run you $45 USD at the park, but of course, the merchandise is available secondhand. You can expect to pay up about $100 USD if you go that route, but for hardcore Levi fans, it seems the price tag hardly matters.

Would you like to visit this Attack on Titan attraction one day? Or maybe just nab one of these Levi sourveniers? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.