Attack On Titan Final Season Drops First Details About Part 3

Attack on Titan Season 4: Part 2 debuted its finale episode this week, and like pretty much every fan expected, that “final episode” of the series was not at all that. MAPPA has announced that Attack on Titan Season 4: Part 3 is in the works, with an official teaser and poster letting us know the next batch of episodes will arrive in 2023. Now, additional details are being floated – though they cannot yet be concretely confirmed.

The tentative plan for Attack on Titan Season 4: Part 3 is that it will premiere in April of 2023; the format will reportedly be 4 episodes, each an hour long. Here’s a supposed rundown of the final anime episode titles – along with the manga chapters they will cover:

Episode 88: “The Rumbling” (manga 131 – 134)

Episode 89: “Battle of Heaven and Earth” (manga 135-137)

Episode 90: “A Long Dream” (manga 138)

Episode 91: “Towards the Tree on That Hill” (manga 139)

For people who read Attack on Titan‘s manga, this seems like it’s a credible rundown of how the final episodes of the anime would be structured (No Spoilers).

A lot of fans never believed that Attack on Titan Season 4: Part 2 was going to be enough to finish the series. As soon as fans caught wind of episode count and titles, theories started up about this “ending” not being that at all. Granted, thought of people thought Attack on Titan was ending with a movie – primarily because the scenes in the final story arc of Hajime Isayama’s manga are the epitome of “cinematic” and deserving of the big screen. That said, a feature-length film of, say 120 to 150 minutes in length wouldn’t have the time to go into all the deep and complex scenes that also come with the finale. Now the anime can deliver both the level of visual spectacle needed, as well as the character and story depth that’s very much needed. The only downside is yet another year-long wait for Attack on Titan Season 4: Part 3 to arrive.

Attack on Titan Season 4: Part 2 probably gave a lot of fans a panic attack before they saw the announcement of Season 4: Part 3. The so-called “final episode” of the show “The Dawn of Humanity” was actually more of a (much-needed) gap-filler, rather than a story that moved the series ahead.

