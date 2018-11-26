‘Attack On Titan’ Shares New Info About Mikasa’s Origins

Attack on Titan has awhile to go before its final arc ends, and fans are feeling thankful for that space. The series’ latest chapter just set up some major questions which will need answering, and one of them is all about Mikasa’s past.

So, be warned! There are spoilers for Attack on Titan chapter 111 below!

In the latest chapter of Attack on Titan, fans were confronted with one of the series’ biggest twists yet. Eren Jaeger has gone rogue from the military to lead a rebel faction, leaving his former comrades in the dust. Now, the Survey Scouts are scrambling to intercept Eren before he finds Zeke, and poor Mikasa has more than her crush to worry about.

As the chapter began, fans saw Mikasa run into a rather familiar face with Kiyomi Azumabito. The elder was told to seek shelter in her ship given all the unrest on Paradis, and Kiyomi told Mikasa she was welcome to leave the island for Hizuru if she wanted.

“Miss Mikasa, if something happens, please flee to our ship,” the elder tells the heroine.

Of course, Mikasa declines the offer and stands firm in her decision to see Paradis’ future through to the end.

“As an Eldian, regardless of my mother’s heritage, I will bring danger to the Azumabitos if I am with you. I want to see the fate of the island I was born and raised in so don’t worry about me.”

The sweet gesture is soured soon after when Mikasa makes an easy discovery. She learns Kiyomi is far more interested in The Rumbling of Paradis than the island’s actual fate, and the Hizuru ambassador tearfully confesses the state of her clan.

“Yes, if The Rumbling does not live up to expectations, we Azumbitos are finished. Our nation of Hizuru will punish us for acting on our own. All of the investments until now will go to waste. That kind of debut will be the end of the Azumbito clan.”

However, before the women can part, Kiyomi stops Mikasa to make one thing clear about their clan. The Azumabito family may be working in their own self-interest, but Kiyomi stresses its protective nature.

“The Azumabito clan has adapted to survive in these tumultuous times. It has become a greedy fox who only has eyes for money. However, we did not lose the prid of the clan that your mother left us. No matter what happens to this nation, we will protect you.”

While there is no indicator that Mikasa will be visiting Hizaru at any point down the road, Kiyomi’s insistence has fans feeling curious. If the Azumabito family is willing to protect Mikasa under the most dire of circumstances, more information about the heroine’s homeland could be on its way to fans, but it might not be under the best of circumstances. After all, there are only a few things Mikasa would need protection from, and readers aren’t sure they want the soldier to need saving.

