‘Attack On Titan’ Reveals One Deadly Double Cross

Attack on Titan knows what it takes to fool audiences with a plot twist, and the series just did so again. Not long ago, the series’ new chapter went live, and it detailed a very surprising double cross.

In the manga’s new chapter, fans are met with Levi in a true state of panic. The man spent much of chapter 112 interrogating Zeke, the man who wields the Beast Titan. The Marley native has been under guard for some time, but it turns out Zeke is as craft as fans thought.

After all, he pulled off a beautiful double cross, and it left Levi in the absolute worst situation.

Some chapters ago, Zeke told the Paradis military what would happen when he uses his Beast Titan powers to turn Eldians into Titans. The man said exposure to his DNA would cripple the subjects, making it impossible for them to fight back as he prepared to turn them. However, Zeke lied about the effects and used that deception to secretly inject dozens with his DNA.

In the forest, Zeke was able to let out a sizable yell as soon as Levi finished his interrogation. The wail is what triggered the Beast Titan calling within all the Eldians who Zeke infected. As such, all of Levi’s squad was turned into Titans, giving Zeke the cover he needed to escape while Levi was forced to cut down the men he once served with.

“You’re so considerate of your subordinates. Those subordinates haven’t done anything wrong by becoming somewhat bigger,” Zeke is seen thinking as he runs away.

“You don’t want to slay them, right?”

Of course, Levi is given very little choice. He must either kill or be killed, and the captain is not one to lay down and die. Ultimately, the soldier is able to cut down the dozens of Titans which Zeke transformed, and you can imagine what Levi did to the Beast Titan inheritor when the pair reunited shortly afterwards.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.