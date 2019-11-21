Horrifying Attack On Titan Scene Reveals How Refugees Are Treated

With the latest chapter of Attack On Titan, as the franchise hurtles toward its action packed conclusion, we’re shown a quieter moment wherein Eren Jaeger and his friends within the Survey Corps arrive at the nation of Marley. With the war hardened crew finally arriving at their destination across the sea, we get a better look at the inner workings of Marley and its people. While their technological advancements and society mimic our own, there is a deep seated hatred within Marley for the nation of Eldia and the refugees from there.

Before we dive into the nihilism, Attack On Titan manages to give us some levity with Eren and his crew experiencing things that they have never encountered before. Half of the company mistaking a car for a cow or a horse is hilarious, and their reaction to eating ice cream for the first time is worth the price of admission. However, things go from good to bad fairly quickly as a young pick pocket is caught by an angry crowd. Stolen loot in hand, the crowd begins mulling over what to do with this “refugee”. Thanks to some quick thinking on the part of Levy, the child escapes unscathed.

Still, it was clear from the threats and declarations of hatred toward the boy that Marley has a deep seated fear of those they consider to be “different”. The boy and his family live in tents outside of the main city, having lost their homes in the war but aren’t given similar housing as those within the city walls due to their status. Unfortunately, things get even worse from here.

During a government meeting, those in power in Marley reveal just how much hatred they hold for Eldia and its people, basically shoving Eren into the waiting arms of his brother Zeke. Of course, with the recent events that have taken place, we know that the younger brother’s goal is far different from Zeke’s.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama for Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation.