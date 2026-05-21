7 Incredible Shonen Series With Perfect Endings

Shonen is the most popular demographic in the anime and manga industry, famous for all kinds of exciting stories. Fantasies, adventure, sports, and several different kinds of these series are often loved among fans for their unique storytelling. However, the demographic is just as famous for its disappointing and controversial endings as it is for its excellent stories. Even beloved shows such as Naruto and Bleach have often been criticized for their unsatisfactory endings. While these series are still some of the most famous of all time, the manga’s final arcs were divisive, often leading to fan disappointment with unanswered questions and underwhelming conclusions.

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This is exactly why Shonen series with satisfying endings are often loved more among fans, even years after their release. These seven manga and anime series fit the bill perfectly and are often praised for their conclusions.

7) Assassination Classroom

Image Courtesy of Lerche

This epic story wraps up in two seasons while following a group of misfit middle school students of Class 3-E, who are isolated from the school building because of their behavior or poor grades. However, their lives take a major turn when they meet their new homeroom teacher, a yellow-colored, octopus-like creature called Koro Sensei. While the students are tasked to kill him in order to protect the planet, they also realize he’s the best teacher they’ve ever had.

6) Slam Dunk

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

One of the most celebrated Sports series of all time diverged from a traditional happy ending and instead focused on gritty realism. Hanamichi Sakuragi’s journey from a delinquent to a dedicated basketball player is not only inspiring, but it also gives him an incredible farewell.

5) Great Teacher Onizuka

Image Courtesy of Pierrot

This classic series ended the manga serialization in 2002, and yet never received the recognition it deserved. While it’s not globally well-known like all the big Shonen titles, it’s critically acclaimed and has a dedicated fanbase even now. The story’s ending looks back on how the students grew thanks to Onizuka, and even the teacher himself realized his life’s purpose.

4) Haikyu!!

Image Courtesy of Production I.G.

For many anime fans, Haikyu!! will always be one of their favorite comfort shows. However, the manga, which ended serialization in 2020, features one of the best character developments and growth in Shonen. Following the Spring High Nationals, the story takes a time-skip and focuses on the characters who continue to play volleyball regardless of the challenges ahead of them.

3) Mob Psycho 100

Image Courtesy of Studio Bones

Mob Psycho 100 is one of those series that fans often find almost nothing to complain about. The story is beautifully written from the beginning to the end, and the anime adaptation was nothing short of incredible. The ending focuses on the emotional maturity of the characters as they overcome the trials and personal struggles, especially Mob, who has learned to accept himself for who he is.

2) Fire Force

Image Courtesy of David Production

Fire Force serves as the prequel to Atsushi Ohkubo’s Soul Eater manga and explains the reason behind the bizarre world. The story begins with several unanswered questions about a post-apocalyptic world. As Shinra’s journey continues, the truth behind the world comes to light, and the protagonist makes a decision that forever changes the fate of the planet.

1) Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Image Courtesy of Studio Bones

If we’re talking about perfect Shonen endings, this all-time classic can’t be excluded from the list. This 2009 anime reboot wraps the story in 64 episodes, staying faithful to the manga, unlike the original anime. The story is incredibly compelling as it explores the themes of war and human morality, while balancing the plot with humor and character development. Following the journey of the Elric brothers, the series slowly unravels the truth hidden within the country and how it’s tied to them.

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