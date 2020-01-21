Attack On Titan Sets Up Tragic Moment for Annie

If you have been following the recent events of Attack On Titan, you know that things are really beginning to ramp up as the franchise moves toward its final chapter. With Eren Jaeger uncovering, and enacting, his final plan to end the war, his friends are split on just how they should be approaching his actions. With Annie, the Female Titan, having awoken and returned to the series proper, the story isn’t just giving us a deeper look into her background and motivations for killing her friends in the Survey Corps, it is also setting us up for a tragic series of events to befall her.

Warning! Spoilers For Chapter 125 of Attack On Titan are incoming so if you don’t want these events ruined for you, steer clear now!

Annie, after awaking from her self-imposed crystalline coma, runs into Hitch and uses her as a hostage to attempt to escape the city. As the two chat in their precocious new situation, Annie opens herself up about why she had murdered her friends, not just because of her commitment to Marley and to save her father from his internment, but also because she felt nothing doing it. Whether this is because Annie has serious emotional problems or her time as a Titan is yet to be seen.

Unfortunately for Annie, her awakening comes at a bad time as the world is in chaos following Eren Jaeger unleashing his power as the new Founding Titan. With both Marley and Eldia in chaos, Annie does not realize the danger that now faces her father, still alive in the nation that is her homeland.

Mr. Leonhart is currently held in an Eldian internment camp, with the guards not taking too kindly to members held captive within at the moment. As things get more grim and heated, Leonhart thinks of his past with Annie and the last we see of Annie’s father is him attempting to wrestle a rifle away from one of said guards.

Needless to say, things don’t look all that bright for Annie’s dad at the moment and we’ll have to see just how Annie would react to the potential death of her father.

What do you think will happen to Annie’s dad in the next chapter of Attack On Titan? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Titans!

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama for Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save.