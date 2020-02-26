Attack On Titan Cliffhanger Introduces the World’s Last Saviors

Attack On Titan is racing toward its finale, and the most recent chapter of the manga has given us what might be the last hope of the world in an extremely unlikely crew. Without going into heavy spoiler territory, the power balance in the world of the Marley/Eldia war has shifted. With the Survey Corps placed into an extremely unlikely situation, Armin, Mikasa, and their friends attempt to figure out just where they should go into the future and how they can come close to saving the world.

Warning! If you haven’t had the chance to read Chapter 126 of Attack On Titan and want to avoid spoilers, you may want to avoid the rest of this article as we’ll be doing a deep dive into spoiler territory!

With Eren Jaeger acquiring the power of the Founding Titan, the former hero has unveiled his new deadly plan: eliminate everyone in the world that doesn’t have Eldian blood. Obviously, this creates a brand new ordeal for the Survey Corps to have to deal with, still coming to grips with Marley’s war as well as struggling with their former friend’s insane plans for the world.

In the previous installment, the Survey Corps was scattered to the wind, with Armin dealing with the terrible predicament and contemplating suicide. Connie meanwhile was taking the young boy Falco, the current inheritor of the power of the Jaw Titan, to his mother in order to prospectively transform her back into a human being. Of course, the terrible situation would have entailed the Survey Corps member feeding the young boy to her.

Luckily, Connie’s plan was stopped by Armin and Mikasa, bringing both him and the young Falco into the fold. With the Survey Corps surprisingly running into Annie, the Female Titan, who had recently awoken from her long coma, an unlikely team begins to form. The final page shows the rag tag band bringing in Reiner, the Armored Titan, and his cousin Gabi as they declare themselves to be the saviors of the world.

With Eren Jaeger in a position of power unlike anything the world has ever seen, can this new group that combines major players from the Survey Corps and Marley, what will happen as Attack On Titan moves closer to its finale?

