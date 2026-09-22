Crunchyroll’s Biggest Isekai Shares First Look & Synopsis for 2026 Finale

The biggest Isekai anime franchise now streaming with Crunchyroll is gearing up for its big finale for the year, and fans have gotten the first look at what to expect before it hits. It’s been a fun Summer for new Isekai anime releases as there were not only some unique ideas that made their debut, but there were a number of big franchises that returned for new episodes. But there’s still one series that sits above all of the others with plans to continue with even more episodes in the future.

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That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime made its return to screens earlier this year with Season 4 of the anime, and it kicked off what is set to be the biggest season of the series to date. With five full cours of episodes planned for the new season, it’s come to an end this Summer with even more planned on the way. And the first look has been revealed for its finale along with story details, and you can check it out below.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 4 Reveals First Look at 2026 Finale

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 4 has been confirmed to run for five full cours of episodes, making it the longest season of the anime to date. The series will be taking a break for the year following this finale, and will be returning next year with its next batch of episodes. No release date or window has been revealed for the anime’s return as of this writing, but it will be considering more of the fourth season rather than another season of the series. As for what’s coming in this final episode, it’s left to resolve the final issue of Hinata and Chloe’s missing souls.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 4 Episode 24 is titled “Brave Awakening,” and will be streaming with Crunchyroll on Friday, September 25th after its debut in Japan. The synopsis for the episode teases the finale as such, “Rimuru touches Chronoa’s soul and learns her feelings. And in order to save Hinata and Chloe who are trapped inside Chronoa’s ‘Infinite Prison,’ Raphael attempts to interfere with Chronoa’s skill.” So Rimuru and Raphael have one last trick up their sleeve.

What’s Going on With That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime?

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That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 4 started out slowly as it was more focused on Rimuru further fleshing out the labyrinth dungeon within Tempest, but has steadily grown to an action packed climax as of the end of this second cour. After Mariabell Rosso made her move and failed, Gran decided to finally make his own move and directly attacked Rimuru and Luminus as part of a scheme that he had been waiting to unleash for several years.

This led to the reveal that Chloe was indeed the hero as many fans had suspected, and had a secret time travel ability that sent her thousands of years into the past. Attempting multiple timelines, the current timeline has been the most successful thus far as Rimuru’s currently strong enough to save the hero from going on a rampage. It’s a lot to absorb, so make sure you catch up with it all on Crunchyroll before it ends.