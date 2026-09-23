JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Debuts New Opening Ahead of Steel Ball Run Return – Watch Now

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is set to kick off the new slate of Fall 2026 anime releases with the return of Steel Ball Run, and the anime has dropped its new opening theme sequence early ahead of its big comeback. The Fall 2026 anime schedule is only a week away as a new wave of anime are hitting our screens to kick off October, but there are also a few select series that are getting the jump on things early as they start to make their premieres over this coming week.

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That’s especially the case for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run as the anime will be returning for its 2nd and 3rd Stage episodes later this week with Netflix worldwide, and fans are anxious to see it all in action. Helping to further build the hype is the early release of its new opening theme titled “SPIN” as performed by Kroi, and you can check it out in action below as fans wait for the full return of the series in the coming days.

When Does JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run Part 2 Come Out?

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JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run 2nd & 3rd Stages will begin airing with Netflix worldwide on September 25th, and new episodes will be released on Fridays on a weekly basis. This is a big shift from the way that the anime had released its Stone Ocean episodes with Netflix (which had held them into separate batch releases), and is a good sign forward for this new season following the divisive premiere episode that launched on its own earlier this Spring. It will also feature both Japanese and Enlgish language audio when it hits.

New additions to the voice cast for the coming episodes include Tomoaki Maeno as Mountain Time, Tomokazu Sugita as Funny Valentine, and Yoko Hikasa as Hot Pants, but English dub casting for these characters have yet to be revealed as of this time. Given that the anime is now airing its episodes weekly, that’s going to help build the conversation around Steel Ball Run. That’s been one of the best aspects of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure‘s first five seasons, so it seems like fans will be able to all watch together once again when it hits Netflix.

What Happened to JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run?

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Though JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run will be releasing its new episodes on a weekly basis for its 2nd and 3rd Stages, this wasn’t the case for its first “season.” It originally made its debut with a single, nearly hour long episode earlier this Spring before going away for a few months. This divided fans as not only did they hope that the series would be around for much longer, this seventh iteration of Hirohiko Araki’s original manga had been the most anticipated adaptation from fans for years. So the wait made fans a little more antsy.

But the reason JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run released in this fashion was that the production team just needed more time to work on its episodes. Steel Ball Run producer Noriko Dohi explained that this season in particular had been “difficult” to produce citing that the horse racing had been especially tough. Taking this extra time will likely result in a more complete final version, and that’s just much more appreciated.