Crunchyroll’s Fullmetal Alchemist Successor Ends as a Successful Heir, With Season 2 Confirmed

The Fall 2026 season is here, and anime’s leading streaming platform, Crunchyroll, is naturally gearing up for the upcoming season and the release of new anime. However, that also means many of the currently airing anime are coming to an end, and this year’s biggest anime on Crunchyroll, which started its run at the beginning of spring and continued through the end of summer, Daemons of the Shadow Realm, has also come to an end. This anime was one of the most anticipated series of the year, and it is all thanks to it being a literal successor to Fullmetal Alchemist.

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Daemons of the Shadow Realm is actually the second series by the author of Fullmetal Alchemist, so comparisons between the two anime were naturally made. With Bones Film adapting the anime, it also presented the same animation feel that Fullmetal Alchemist had, leaving only the question of how the series’ narrative would hold up. It is safe to say that, in its 24 episodes for the first season, Daemons of the Shadow Realm has proven that it holds up, as it incorporates all the best elements that Fullmetal Alchemist has, proving itself to be a successful successor. Fans can rejoice, as the anime has also been confirmed for a second season.

Daemons of the Shadow Realm Proves Itself as Fullmetal Alchemist‘s Successor With Several Elements

Image courtesy of Bones Film

One of the reasons that made the Fullmetal Alchemist anime a masterpiece is how it is filled with twists that constantly captivate the audience, and this is an element that Daemons of the Shadow Realm continues to embody from the get-go. For the first two episodes, the premise of the anime seems as if it is set in a medieval period, but it immediately shifts perspective with a twist, revealing that the anime’s foundation is built on a much grander scale, with the siblings, Asa and Yuru, being at the center of it all. Speaking of the siblings, much like Fullmetal Alchemist revolves its entire narrative around the Elric brothers, Daemons of the Shadow Realm also has the same dynamic.

However, in this series, with the complications introduced, the story is instead about forging a bond between the siblings as they are used as tools for chaos and control. Also, the siblings’ main drive, much like the Elric brothers, is to find their parents, who have disappeared. Daemons of the Shadow Realm does all of this without actually feeling like it is stealing elements from Fullmetal Alchemist, but rather incorporates them into its own natural flow. Another element that this anime does well is not just what Fullmetal Alchemist does, but what every anime with great storytelling does. Daemons of the Shadow Realm also perfectly sets up character arcs not just for the main characters, but also for the other characters who accompany them.

Their involvement feels as though they are crafted like real individuals with genuine feelings, which the series accounts for and presents through an emotional story that feels very easy to connect with. Though, on the surface, it seems like a small element, many fictional stories often forget to do it, which ends up making them feel shallow. Throughout the 24 episodes, there is not a single bad episode, as each one adds powerful story elements while keeping the humor within its dark fantasy story. The anime’s second season was inevitable, and it is great to see Studio Bones already having announced it, which hints at the anime’s success and how it will continue to live up to its status as a successor to the Fullmetal Alchemist anime in the future as well.