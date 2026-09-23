Major Crunchyroll Isekai Creator Breaks Silence on Heartbreaking Episode Ahead of Finale

A major Isekai anime now streaming with Crunchyroll really broke hearts with some major events ahead of its finale for the year, and the creator behind it all has revealed their reaction to everything that went down. The Summer 2026 anime slate is coming to an end, and that means that each of the shows are now in the midst of releasing their final respective episodes before the new wave of Fall 2026 anime releases hits. But for Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation, its third season is really making sure to twist the knife.

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Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 3 is fast approaching its final episode, and with it has made some game changing reveals to Rudeus Greyrat due to the introduction of the series’ true villain. With this reveal came a new look at an alternate version of the future filled with one heartbreaking scene after another, and series creator Rifujin na Magonote took to social media to share their reactions to the episode, “I’m heading out to buy some strong booze to get through watching today’s Mushoku Tensei,” the creator stated. “I’ll drink it when I can’t take it anymore.”

Mushoku Tensei Creator Reacts to The Anime’s Most Heartbreaking Episode Yet

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Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation really changed things when it introduced Rudeus to an older version of himself that had actually gone back in time to warn him about the future. It was here that this Old Rudeus revealed that the true villain he needed to be wary of was the Man-God, and that his life had been ruined by the being’s terrible plans. And with the latest episode of the series, fans saw all of these events play out as the younger Rudeus read through his older self’s diary filled with one heartbreaking death after another.

Though fans of the original light novels knew this darker version of the future had been coming, even the writer was taken aback by seeing all of these events play out on screen. Even warning fans before watching the episode with, “When watching TV, keep the room bright, hold a strong drink in hand, light some calming aromatherapy or something to soothe your mind, and watch from a distance!” But then the creator further explained why the order of events had to be showcased in this way.

Mushoku Tensei Creator Explains That Heartbreaking Episode

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While some fans had argued that it might have been more impactful on the series to show off the future events before revealing that they are actually a part of this other timeline, the creator himself argued otherwise, “Putting episode 13 before episode 12 is certainly a more impactful approach, but it changes the way it’s perceived, so that’s no good,” the creator began. “To put it simply, if you show the future first and then rewind the timeline, it ends up looking like a ‘do-over.’ That would throw off the work’s main intent.”

Knowing that this is a potential future for Rudeus still does the trick, and ultimately does fulfill its need to serve as a warning rather than act as a way for Rudeus to get a proper do over of his life. In this way, both Rudeus and fans can see just how wrong things can go if he falls into the Man-God’s plans, and now he knows how to avoid making these same mistakes in the future.