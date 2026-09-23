3 Things You Need to Know for The Apothecary Diaries Season 3

The Fall 2026 anime season is almost here, and it’s going to be another exciting quarter for fans. The Apothecary Diaries Season 3 is one of the most anticipated series of the year. Based on the critically acclaimed light novel by Hyūganatsu, the story centers around Maomao, a genius apothecary with a knack for solving mysteries. With more than 57 million copies of the light novel and manga volumes in circulation, The Apothecary Diaries is easily one of the most popular franchises in the world. The popularity skyrocketed across the globe after the successful anime adaptation in October 2023. The second season was a major turning point in the anime, and the lives of Maomao and those around her will continue to change.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The rebellion of the Shi Clan was a massive failure, but it forced Jinshi to reveal his true identity. The story has yet to explore more about him and his relationship with the royal family. Now that September is heading towards its end, the Fall 2026 anime series are all preparing for their debut. The Apothecary Diaries Season 3 is one such series that fans are looking forward to the most, since it’s going to be the most crucial season of the anime.

3) The Apothecary Diaries Season 3 Will Premiere on Crunchyroll

Image Courtesy of TOHO

Although the streaming time hasn’t been revealed by the platform, The Apothecary Diaries Season 3 will premiere on Crunchyroll. The platform has been streaming the anime since its debut, so it was more or less guaranteed that the anime’s sequel would premiere weekly episodes on Crunchyroll as well. You can also catch up with the previous seasons on the platform, which is streaming all the episodes. The official seasonal lineup also confirmed that the anime will release the English dub as well.

Details on the dubbed episodes will only be shared after the premiere. However, since Crunchyroll usually takes two weeks for dubbed episodes, we can expect the same schedule for The Apothecary Diaries as well. Not only that, but the anime will be streaming on Netflix in select regions of Asia. It usually takes Netflix a few months or even years to add certain in it’s U.S. library, which means Crunchyroll is the only platform fans will be able to watch the anime.

2) The Apothecary Diaries Season 3 Will Take a Major Turning Point

Image Courtesy of TOHO

As mentioned earlier, Jinshi has already revealed his identity as the Moon Prince, which means he can’t work as an Eunuch anymore. He has also taken on his royal duties since he is still the Crown Prince, as the Emperor’s younger brother. However, he won’t be able to hold on to the title for much longer now that Concubine Gyokuyou has given birth to a prince. Her status will also rise after her second child is born, so it wouldn’t be surprising if the Rear Palace goes through another massive change.

Not only that, but Maomao has stopped working at the Palace, and she has returned to the Verdigris House. Instead of working as a courtesan, she resumes her duties as the apothecary, which is obviously more suited for her. Jinshi often visits her despite his busy schedule, but it’s nowhere near the same as the two of them living in the palace. However, the duo will go on another trip in Season 3 as Jinshi asked for her assistance in solving the mystery behind the strange events in the Northern farming villages.

1) The Apothecary Diaries Season 3 Changed Its Schedule

Image Courtesy of TOHO

This is the first time the anime will take a hiatus between its cours. The two seasons released both their cours consecutively, but Season 3 will only release its first part in the Fall 2026 season. The second cour will be released in April next year as part of the Spring 2027 anime lineup. While the episode count hasn’t been revealed yet, we can expect at least 12-13 episodes for each cour.

Additionally, each cour will adapt one volume of the light novel, so the upcoming season will cover Volumes 5 and 6. While there’s no official confirmation yet, it’s evident that the schedule is to help the animation studio maintain the quality without overexerting the animators more than necessary. Due to the tight deadlines and the anime’s increasing popularity, it’s understandable that the studio is under a lot of pressure to maintain the quality of the animation. The anime keeps surprising fans with new visuals in every season, and there’s no denying that Season 3 will be even better.