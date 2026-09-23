Bleach’s Final Season to Officially Reveal Ichigo’s Son Ahead of Anime Finale

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is now in the works on its final two episodes ever, and the anime is going to reveal the voice behind Ichigo Kurosaki’s son ahead of the anime’s grand finale. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Calamity is now in the midst of a month long hiatus as the production team behind the anime takes additional time to work on the final two episodes of the series. But there’s still going to be something new to enjoy without the episodes, however, with some very important new faces joining the cast.

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Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Calamity has announced that they will be revealing the new voice cast behind two very important additions to the series for the anime’s grand finale, Kazui and Ichika. Coming with the next issue of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine this weekend, this will give fans the first full look at the anime’s final episode as fans get ready to see the epilogue they’ve been waiting to see in action an entire decade for.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War to Reveal Kazui and Ichika Soon

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Calamity is now in the works on its final two episodes, and that means fans are finally going to see the final chapters of Tite Kubo’s original manga series animated after a decade of waiting for it. The biggest aspect of which is the fact that it shows Ichigo’s life years after the fight with Yhwach, and introduces his son Kazui. This epilogue is still talked about all these years later, and it’s why fans have been so excited to get to this point at last. And it seems like the anime isn’t taking much longer to reveal it either.

This new casting reveal will also likely fully reveal the character designs for Kazuki and Ichika along with their voice actors, and hopefully that means we’ll see a full version of that epilogue. It originally ran for two chapters (at the expense of cutting the final fight with Yhwach short), and with Kubo further extending this final arc for the anime there could be even more of the epilogue to enjoy as well. Either way, this is a huge casting reveal that will give fans the first look at the final episodes before they premiere later this Fall.

When Does Bleach’s Final Episode Come Out?

Courtesy of Shueisha

Following this month long production hiatus, the Japanese language version of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 49 will be making its debut with Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ on October 19th at 8:30AMPT, and then it will be followed by Episode 50 releasing on October 26th at 8:30AM PT. The English dub release dates have been confirmed as well with Episode 49 debuting on November 23rd at 8:30AM PT, and Episode 50 releasing on November 30th at 8:30AM PT.

Bleach will be wrapping up the anime with its final episodes this Fall, but it has already announced it’s coming back with something special next year. Bleach Fes. is a major event coming to Japan next February that will feature members of the voice cast as they commemorate the anime’s grand finale after all this time. It’s yet to be revealed if there will be something else coming in the future, but it’s something to keep an eye on either way.