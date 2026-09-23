Fire Force Studio Returns With New Crunchyroll Anime This Fall – Watch Trailer

The Fall 2026 anime season is almost here, and some of the biggest highlights of the lineup are the sequel seasons of Black Clover and The Apothecary Diaries. It’s the final quarter of the year and probably the biggest one yet thanks to the major series returning with new seasons. However, the Fall 2026 season is just as crucial for new debuts as well. Just like every other season, Crunchyroll will be streaming dozens of new series for fans across the globe. It’s the largest streaming platform for anime fans across the globe, which is all the more reason why it includes most of the seasonal releases.

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The Fall 2026 lineup of the platform has just been released, and it confirms both the subbed and dubbed titles. This also includes Firefly Wedding, one of the most anticipated releases of the year. It’s the first major anime from David Production after the Fire Force finale in April this year. The animation studio has been around since 2007, and since then it has worked on several critically acclaimed series including JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Undead Unluck, and more. The latest project from the studio is a historical romance that is all set for its Crunchyroll debut next month.

Firefly Wedding Will Be Streaming on Crunchyroll

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Along with an official confirmation on its website, Crunchyroll also revealed that the anime will release its English dub soon. The subbed episode will premiere on October 9th, 2026. The anime will be available across North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, and the Indian Subcontinent.

While the streaming time hasn’t been revealed yet, we can expect the episodes to drop around a couple of hours after the Japanese broadcast. The full schedule should be released around the time of the premiere. Additionally, it usually takes Crunchyroll at least two weeks before streaming English dub episodes, and details will only be revealed shortly after the premiere.

Firefly Wedding is one of the most anticipated anime of the year thanks to the exceptional story and gorgeous animation. Around the same time as Crunchyroll’s confirmation, the anime also released a new PV that introduces a majority of the characters while highlighting the premise of the story.

What Is Firefly Wedding About?

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The anime is based on an acclaimed manga written and illustrated by Oreco Tachibana. The manga began serialization in Shogakukan’s MangaONE magazine in January 2023 and reached its conclusion three years later. The story takes place in the Meiji Era, following Satoko, the eldest daughter of the noble Kirigaya family, who has to turn down many marriage proposals from men who covet her beauty. Although she has a heart condition and doesn’t have long to live, she wants to find a suitable husband to ease her father’s worries.

Her life takes a drastic turn when she is kidnapped by Shinpei Goto, a legendary assassin. In order to save herself, she asks him to marry her under the pretense of love at first sight. However, what begins as a desperate attempt to save herself soon turns into a dangerous obsession for the assassin. While the story ended earlier this year, the ending also sparked massive fan backlash, and it’s still one of the most hated finales in recent years.