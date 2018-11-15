‘Attack On Titan’ Teases Big Upcoming Season 3 Scene

Attack on Titan may be in the midst of a break, but the show will not stay there for long. Next year, the anime will resume its run of season three, and a brand-new interview with one of the show’s screenwriter is hyping fans for a big scene coming down the line.

Recently, PASH! (via SNK News) put out its new issue in Japan, and it was there Kobayashi Yasuko chatted about Attack on Titan. The screenwriter took several questions about the anime, and it was there Kobayashi hinted at a major scene in season three’s second half.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“To readers of the original work, I can only say, “THAT” is about to take place,” the writer laughed.

“This scenario, that scenario… they’re all about to happen! Action sequence-wise, the battles in Eren’s hometown/Shiganshina region should be very interesting. When “that” begins to “move,” what will be the result? Even though I haven’t seen the animation yet, I believe that there must be a great sense of helplessness. So I hope that the viewers of the anime will also feel the same desperation. Please anticipate it!”

For anime-only fans, this little note is about to make them go nuts. The show did pick an easy place to begin its season three hiatus, but audiences are curious to know what is next for the show. A short teaser for the back-half of the season was shown, and its glitchy tone thoroughly creeped out fans. Now, Kobayashi is promising a certain scene will come out next season, and manga readers believe they know what it is.

After all, the anime’s next arc will be a big one. The ‘Return to Shiganshina’ arc has plenty of bloodshed as it follows the Survey Scouts attempt to reclaim Wall Maria. After a long military operation, the army is able to approach Eren’s childhood home to scope its secrets. So, as it stands, fans are thinking Kobayashi’s teaser may be referencing a scene where Eren learns about his dad and his true origins.

Are you excited for this show’s comeback? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

As for Attack on Titan, it was originally created by Hajime Isayama for Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009. The series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017, and it’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.