Humble Bundle Announces the Best ‘Attack on Titan’ Deal Ever

This year, Attack on Titan will return with its third season, but that isn’t all fans are excited about. The manga recently reached its 100th chapter, and the truly historic issue signaled a big shift in the series. So, if you want to dive into the manga for yourself, here’s your chance.

Humble Bundle is selling the entire digital series for under $20. And, no – that is not a typo.

If you head to Humble Bundle, you will find a truly insane deal on Attack on Titan‘s manga. The charity website is selling 22 volume of the manga plus all of the manga’s spin-offs just $18.

Not convinced about the deal? Just do the math. If you buy each volume digitally on Amazon, you will be paying about $6 a pop. Multiply that amount by 22, and you will spend at least $130 USD for the series. Oh, and that does not even cover its various spin-off novels and guides.

You can read up on Humble Bundle’s description for the sale package below:

“Manga lovers, attack! Kodansha is back with a giant bundle of manga for you to devour. Pick up volumes 1-22 of Attack on Titan, plus titles like Before the Fall and Lost Girls. Then, feed your appetite with the hard-to find Attack on Titan Guidebook: Inside & Outside and Spoof on Titan. For even more colossal value, gobble up the Humble exclusive Attack on Titan: Exclusive Artbook!”

So far, about 2,000 fans have taken advantage of this sick sale. Humble Bundle has already raised over $32,000 which will be dispersed to charities like the ACLU, but you better be quick if you want in on the deal. It will come to a close in just under two weeks!

For those unfamiliar with Attack on Titan, the series was originally created by Hajime Isayama. Starting its run in Kondansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009, the series has been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. Eren Yeager joins the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

