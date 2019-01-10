‘Attack On Titan’ Unveils Its Most Brutal Chapter Yet

Attack on Titan has lived through lots of gore over its lifetime, but the series hasn’t pulled out all the stops yet. The manga may be in its final arc, but Hajime Isayama is ready to deal out some of the most visceral gore of the story yet.

So, if you haven’t read up on chapter 113, proceed with caution. Attack on Titan did not hold back when it came to blood loss go around.

Attack on Titan kicked off things with a stern visit to the Survey Scouts base. The group discovered something had happened with Zeke under Levi’s control, but things were far worse than they ever could have guessed.

When the chapter visits Levi in the forest, they learn the damage Zeke has wrought upon him. The Beast Titan managed to imbue dozens of skilled soldiers with his spinal fluid, making them susceptible to his calling power. Zeke manages to get off a yell that turns all of Levi’s subordinates into titans, and the bloody event took the leader off guard.

“You’re so considerate of your subordinates,” Zeke thinks as he runs away, leaving Levi to cull through a bloody mess of titans he used to be friends with.

“Those subordinates haven’t done anything wrong by becoming somewhat bigger,” Zeke continues. “You don’t want to slay them, right?”

The chapter spends several pages dedicated to Levi’s emotional and physical torture. Zeke may be sure the task is beyond the captain, but Levi chooses to survive even if it means bathing in the blood of his former friends. So, when the hero manages to catch up to Zeke, you can imagine the pain he puts the Beast Titan inheritor through.

Seriously, the final page of chapter 113 is not for the faint hearted. Levi decides the best way to keep a regenerating Titan Shifter from running is to remove him of his legs time and again… and he takes pleasure in it.

So, were you surprised by how graphic this latest chapter got…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

As for Attack on Titan, it was originally created by Hajime Isayama for Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009. The series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017, and it’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.