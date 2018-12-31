‘Attack On Titan’ Chapter 113 Title Surfaces

Attack on Titan may have entered its final arc, but the series has a ways to go before ending. Soon, the manga will take a step closer to its end once its next chapter goes live, and its title seems to have surfaced online.

So, if you think you can handle it, then read on to find out what Attack on Titan chapter 113 will be named.

Recently, the reported title surfaced online after fan-translator Organic Dinosaur shared the name. As it turns out, the title of chapter 113 can be loosely translated into a couple foreboding things.

Shingeki no Kyojin CH.113 is titled ‘Violent’. Alternate way of combo kanji reading is ‘Ruthless’. The last PG: ⚾️~!! #LeviWoSasageyo — OrganicDinosaur (@OrganicDinosaur) December 28, 2018

“Shingeki no Kyojin CH.113 is titled ‘Violent’. Alternate way of combo kanji reading is ‘Ruthless’,” the fan explained.

Of course, such a title does suit Attack on Titan and its notoriously gory aesthetic. The series has gained lots of praise for its political plot as of late, but Attack on Titan became famous firstly for its violence. Readers often compared Hajime Isayama’s series to Game of Thrones, so it makes sense for chapter 113 to carry such a title.

Given the events of chapter 112, it would be strange for this update to be docile. After all, the most recent chapter saw things get violent between Eren Jaeger and Armin Arlert. The two men found their friendship thrown to the fire when Eren washed his hands of his childhood friends in favor of his new Jaeger Faction. Chapter 112 ended with a terrifying Titan swarm coming upon Captain Levi after Zeke Jaeger double-crossed the surly soldier, so it sounds like Levi is the one who is about to get ruthless in this next chapter.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.