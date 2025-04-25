Jujutsu Kaisen Translator Debunks Misinformation About Final Arc

With the rise in popularity of the anime and manga industry, the leak culture also gained massive attention. Although on the surface, it’s frowned upon, fans can’t help but consume the information that is available to them before any official confirmation. When the Jujutsu Kaisen manga was ongoing, the chapters were leaked every single time, and they gained several million views. Almost all fans on social media platforms, especially X (previously known as Twitter), would find out what will happen before the official release. Even after the manga stopped airing, the final volumes’ release and the Exhibition all had new information to share with global fans.

Of course, that information will be readily available to Japanese fans, and they can discuss it online. The worst part, however, is that it’s also just as easy to spread misinformation since there’s no guarantee of what’s true or lies on social media. Currently, Jujutsu Kaisen is holding an exhibition in Osaka, Japan, featuring behind-the-scenes glimpses of the JJK’s creation as well as the process of Gege Akutami creating the works using digital drawing methods. It also includes a set of questions and answers, where Gege provides interesting insights about his manga. Most Q&A currently being discussed on social media revolve around the final arc, but not all of them are true.

FYI will be in the Jujutsu Kaisen Exhibition in Osaka this week. Until then anything else out there about Gege’s new Q&A or other info are just unverified rumors to me — Lightning (@lightningclare) April 21, 2025

Jujutsu Kaisen Translator Clarified Some Major Misunderstandings

@lightningclare is a famous fan translator who also officially translated Chapter 236 of the manga. It’s the most controversial chapter of the series, which suddenly featured Gojo’s death after his supposed victory in Chapter 235. Lightning is known for clarifying confusion regarding the series, especially because fans reading the series in English had to deal with several mistranslations. After the JJK Exhibition began, several accounts were sharing their own versions of Q&A, which caused a lot of discourse in the community. Even @Go_Jover shared several statements, and fans believed it blindly. Luckily, the translator, who is personally visiting the Exhibition, promised to clarify all the statements.

I went to the JJK Exhibition at the Osaka Grand Front today



STATUS OF INITIAL Q&A CLAIMS:



• Gojo let his guard down against World Slash ✅

• Angel is from the Middle East ✅

• Kashimo was Sukuna’s biggest threat after Gojo ❌

• Kenjaku would’ve treated Yuta like Miwa were… pic.twitter.com/AeBEBfzCHR — Lightning (@lightningclare) April 25, 2025

As expected, some of the statements were indeed false. The statement about Kashimo actually being a threat to Sukuna was shared by @Go_Jover, an account with over 850k followers, which caused discourse among fans for days. In the manga, Kashimo lost too easily against Sukuna, so he wasn’t even a challenge against the King of Curses. This is why a statement like that confused everyone, but fans believed it regardless since it came from a famous source.

Even so, mistakes are bound to happen, and it was clarified shortly afterward. That rumor was picked up by Japanese forums, which the leaker believed to be true. Not only that but there was another Q&A that Kenjaku would’ve treated Yuta like Miwa if Takaba wasn’t there. It was another false rumor to downplay Yuta’s character and make him seem significantly weaker than the villain. The exhibition will continue till June 9th, so there are chances that more rumors will circulate within the fandom till then. It’s best to keep your eyes peeled and only trust reliable sources.

