Attack On Titan Fan Breaks Down The Themes Of Each Season

Studio MAPPA is currently working on the fourth and final season of Attack On Titan's anime, flipping the script and having the Survey Corps bring the war directly to the nation of Marley that has tormented them throughout the length of the series, and one fan has done an amazing job of breaking down the themes of each season of the dark fantasy story! Season Four won't just see the Survey Corps placed into a new position, the events that are about to take place in the next installment of the series will see heroes becoming villains and vice versa!

When Attack On Titan began in both the anime and manga, we bore witness to the early lives of our three main protagonists in Eren Jaeger, Armin, and Mikasa, living a life within the walls of a civilization that is shattered thanks in part to the machinations of the Colossal and Armored Titans. With the walls of their city being brought low, the three decide to train in order to join the Survey Corps, the last remaining soldiers of the civilization that use three dimensional gear in order to try to take down Titans by slashing away at the "nape" of their necks!

Reddit User Songkolmae took a swing at the different themes of the various seasons of Attack On Titan, examining the progression of the story line that has seen the likes fo Eren, Armin, and Mikasa battling to both end the scourge of Titans as well as learn the hidden truths of their world:

Season Four having a theme of "freedom" definitely makes sense, as the Survey Corps doesn't just find themselves free from being confined within the walls of their civilization, but also gains levels of freedom that have definite ups and downs when all is said and done. As the manga comes ever closer to ending the story of Attack On Titan, it will be interesting to see how these themes are able to converge into a finale that puts an end to this dark fantasy story that has become one of the most popular anime series in the world today!

