Attack on Titan Reveals the Aftermath of Eren’s Deadliest Plan

Attack on Titan has been busy as of late, and it has done some shocking things in its final arc. Month after month, fans see something else in this finale they didn’t expect, but there are some unforgivable things. And if you read the most recent chapter of Attack on Titan, you will know Eren crossed a line which readers don’t believe he can ever come back from.

So, you have been warned! If you don’t want to be spoiled on Attack on Titan, proceed with caution!

Attack on Titan‘s new chapter followed the people of Paradis as they learned their somber fate. In the last chapter, fans watched as Eren declared his plans to destroy the world. Readers were horrified by his announcement, and he has made good on it. After all, Eren just killed hundreds if not thousands of his people all because of his reckless mission.

This new chapter kept up with the Survey Corps as they began rescuing civilians from the rubble of Eren’s latest attack. With massive Wall Titans lumbering towards Marley, all of Paradis is in disarray thanks to the move. In one spread, a father is seen blaming Eren for his child’s death when the Rumbling took down their home. Of course, others are happy about Eren’s aggression, and the tremors of a civil war are already starting.

For fans, they are not sure how Eren can walk back this kind of damage. His extremist actions have turned him into a villains for many, but they are holding out hope Eren will find his middle before long. And if that doesn’t happen, Attack on Titan might end with its protagonist shifted into villain territory.

