Attack on Titan Confirms New Chapter Release Date

Attack On Titan is roaring toward its third season finale with sobering and fast paced events simultaneously popping off. Characters are dying, humanity and the Titans are shifting power scales, and monumental secrets of the series are being revealed. The manga itself continues moving forward as well, with the final act of the series fast approaching. Fans are chomping at the bit for more Attack On Titan news with each passing day and we’re happy to oblige by revealing the date of the next manga chapter.

Twitter User Attack On Titan Wiki revealed, from Kodansha Comics’ website, that Chapter 118 of the manga will be released in Japan on June 8th of this year:

Attack on Titan Chapter 118 official release date, June 8th (In Japan) pic.twitter.com/sAeSL2e9xw — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) May 30, 2019

The series continues to sell exceptionally well worldwide with its manga and the story has certainly been captivating enough to be worth it. The manga itself is a bit ahead of the anime series, documenting Eren Jaeger‘s “fall from grace” and seemingly joining the Titans in their campaign against humanity. Where the series will ultimately end for humanity and the Titans is anyone’s guess but based on the previous stories, expect some blood and tears to be shed along the way.

With the third season of Attack On Titan wrapping up, fans are excited to know when the fourth season’s release date will be confirmed. With the rumor that Wit Studios may not be the animation house moving forward for the series, we’ll be sure to keep you posted on any subsequent changes that happen for the series itself, whether it be in the anime or the manga.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.