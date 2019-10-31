Attack On Titan Confirms Chapter 123 Release Date

As the story of Eren Jaeger and the rest of the Survey Corps inches closer and closer to coming to an end, fans are ravenous for any announcements when it comes to the next chapters of Attack On Titan. Luckily, we have some ready to go for you as the next chapter of the manga has a confirmed release date, picking up at a time in the story where the battle between the nations of Marley and Eldia is white hot. With Eren Jaeger seemingly losing his marbles and attempting to fulfill his terrifying plan, it is definitely going to be interesting to see how the popular franchise wraps things up.

Twitter User AoTWiki confirmed that chapter 123 of Attack On Titan will be dropping on November 9th, so fans of the Survey Corps won’t be waiting long to see how Eren manages, if at all, to harness the power of the First Titan, Ymir, and how he plans on using it:

When last we left Eren, Jaeger and his brother Zeke were using their Titan abilities to actually travel back in time, changing key moments in the past while simultaneously learning a great deal more about the origins of the Titans. As readers, and the Jaegers, learned more about the tragic figure that was Ymir, Eren unveiled his scary new plan: destroy everything using the power of the First Titan. With Ymir accepting his request for power, it’s clear that Eren is going to be quite the powerhouse during the next chapter of the nihilistic series.

Though the manga is far ahead of the events of the anime, fans won’t have to wait long to see these stories come to life as Wit Studio is bringing the fourth and final season of Attack On Titan to the airwaves later next year!

