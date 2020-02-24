Attack on Titan Doubles Down on Levi’s Bloody Main Goal

It would be an understatement to say things with Attack on Titan are crazy nowadays. The series has always kept fans hanging on by the edge of their seats, but the manga has only gotten more intense with its final arc. These days, readers are dealing with everything from god complexes to rather shocking alliances. Oh – and thanks to Levi, fans know the man’s most important goal nowadays.

As you can guess, Levi’s goal is a murderous one. It would not be Levi if it weren’t so brutal, so fans should be warned there are spoilers below for chapter 126!

Towards the beginning of the chapter, Attack on Titan fans are given an important update on Levi and Hange following the manga’s last update. Fans knew the pair were alive and hiding out from the army, but Levi could not live on the run forever. After waking up, Hange and he approach their Eldian enemies and propose an important alliance which will save humanity and allow Levi to reach his goal.

And what might that goal be? Well, it seems Levi is more determined than ever to “kill Zeke” given their last run in.

When Levi tell his goal to the Eldian soldiers, they threatened the captain as usual, but he is not too threatened. “I can’t dodge any bullets, but I’m presenting myself to an enemy in this sorry state. Shoot or listen, it’s up to you.”

The team do decided to combine forces to stop Zeke and his continued attempts to use Eren. Hange knows the Beast Titan needs the power of the Founding Titan to complete his goal, but the all-powerful Titan is only listening to Eren. Now, Levi’s alliance can use this opening to take Zeke out for good which would allow the captain to die in peace if need be… but that is a problem to worry about at another time.

