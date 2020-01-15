Attack on Titan Plants Death Flag for a Favorite Soldier

Attack on Titan is getting more brutal by the days. The series has never been a feel-good one by any means, but readers admit the manga has squicked them out as of late. The series has been dark as of late, and it seems like things are about to get worse.

Recently, the latest chapter of Attack on Titan went live, and it was there fans were hit by an uncomfortable truth. So if you do not want spoilers for chapter 125, I suggest you turn around real quickly!

Videos by ComicBook.com

For all of you who stuck around, you know some real bad stuff is going down in the series. Attack on Titan has seen Eren Jaeger go AWOL and become a prime villain to many readers. The star is determined to destroy the world for what it has done to the Eldian race, and it seems his radical beliefs have planted a huge death flag against Keith Shadis.

Earlier in the manga’s ongoing arc, fans were helpless as they watched the military instructor get beaten. Supporters of Eren were quick to tear down the armed forces given their compliancy with the Eldian race’s subjection whether they knew it or not. Now, those recruits are back to finish the job, and Shadis has told the army’s remaining soldiers with him to leave him for death.

“It’s fine. There’s no place for me now anyway,” Shadis tells the group.

“They’ll be sure to eradicate a member of the old order like me. It’s not like I’ve got the energy to live out the rest of my life sh-tting in an isolated mountain somewhere.”

Before the chapter ends, Shadis does take a moment to remind the group they will need to fight back one day. Eren’s extremist cult may be in power now, but there will be a chance to wrestle away their absolute power before long.

“The day will come for you to rise up. Until then though, don’t ever lose sight of yourself.”

Now, fans are left to wonder whether Shadis will get out of this war alive. So many of his colleagues have died, and Eren seems determined to wipe out everything in his path so long as it means obliterating Marley. So if you want an answer on the instructor, you will have to wait a bit longer until the next chapter goes out.

Do you think Shadis is going to die…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama for Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save.