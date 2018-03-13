‘Attack On Titan’ Sets Up [SPOILER’S] Death

Attack on Titan fans already know how death goes. The franchise has never shied away from the loss of its characters, and lots of big soldiers have died over the years. These days, fans are ready to bid their favorite characters farewell with little notice, but they are real concerned about one guy in particular these days.

Not long ago, Attack on Titan released its latest chapter, and the manga came back with a bang. Chapter 103 followed Eren Jaeger and the Survey Corps as they continued their assault on Marley. The team from Paradis went all out against Marley’s Titan Shifters, but there was one big soldier missing from the all-out fight.

Reiner Braun has been MIA for some time now, and fans were worried something had happened to the longstanding fighter. Chapter 103 confirmed the man was still alive even after he jumped atop of Falco to save the younger boy’s life from Eren. Falco woke up after the pair were attacked, and the boy realized Reiner had partially transformed into the Attack Titan to protect him. However, that doesn’t mean Reiner will be fine moving forward.

The chapter shows Falco worrying over Reiner as the boy finds the older man unconscious. Reiner is stuck in his half-transformed state, but Falco is not sure the man will be able to heal. The boy remembers a lesson he was taught about Titan Shifters, reminding fans that those with the power can heal themselves only if they have a strong will to live. The last time Falco saw Reiner conscious, the man was on his knees begging Eren to kill him because he wanted to disappear. That doesn’t sound like a guy who has a strong will to live, right?

By the end of chapter 103, fans are left to wonder about Reiner and his condition. The fighter has been in a slump for awhile, and it only got worse once Bertholt was killed. The weight of Reiner’s sins are heavy upon his shoulders, but Attack on Titan may have more in store for him. If Paradis gets too close to taking out Marley, then the Armored Titan may become the country’s last line of defense.

Do you think Reiner will be the next character to go in the series?