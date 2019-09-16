Attack on Titan Drops the Mother of All Plot Twists

Attack on Titan knows a thing or two about big cliffhangers. Over the last ten years, the story has thrown curveballs at fans time and again. With the series in its home stretch, it seems Attack on Titan is making huge revelations daily, but none can compare to the bomb its latest chapter dropped.

After all, no one saw the reveal in chapter 121 coming, and it has totally altered the way fans are viewing Attack on Titan‘s final arc.

Recently, the series hit up fans with a brand-new chapter, and it was a very thick one. After Eren let Zeke in on his double agent status, fans watched the men face off with one another. They continued to search the memories of Grisha Yaeger, and it was there the older man let a bombshell go loose.

It turns out the Attack Titan can see into the future thanks to its upcoming inheritors, and Eren has been willfully using the power for sometime.

The manga shows Grisha acting out before his death in Paradis, and he appears to be doing so under the orders of Future Eren. The character, whom fans have finally met thanks to the story’s time skip, tells Grisha how to act and encourages him to kill Frieda. In fact, fans are able to watch the moment unfold before them, and Grisha leaves bloodied after completing the task.

“Eren! I killed the Reiss family!! Everyone except the father… Is this okay!? Are you happy with this,” Grisha is seen asking.

As this chapter proves, Eren has been rigging past events from the future, and Grisha was key to making it all happen. By leaving the oldest Reiss alive, Eren was able to run into Rodd during the Uprising arc, and he gained the ability to see into the future himself shortly thereafter. Now, fans are feeling a bit gobsmacked by the idea that Eren has been seeing into the future for years now, and readers are beyond curious as to what his endgame with Zeke and Marley is.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save.