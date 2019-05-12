Attack on Titan Fans Discover the Anime’s Most Fabulous Titan Yet

Attack on Titan has brought out some interesting titans in its time, and the show has no plans to curb those gifts. With season three back in action, fans are keeping their eyes peeled for newcomers, and one of them is going viral for — well — obvious reasons.



Over on Reddit, a fan celebrated one of the show’s most recent episodes by highlighting a special titan.

As you can see below, the titan in question isn’t a special shifter by any means. The regular titan is seen running at high speed towards the Survey Corps, and he is going at them in style.

With two fingers guns blazing, the titan is seen setting off his hands in sync with each step. The titan completes the carefree look as his head is thrown back, and fans were quick to agree that this titan is a clear favorite for them.

This titan may look like it was created by animators as a gag, but Attack on Titan fans will be happy to hear the finger-gun titan has a history in the manga. After this rogue showed up in season three, readers tracked down stills from the manga featuring the gun-toting titan, and many of them admit Wit Studios animated the titan much better than they had thought possible.

So, is this wayward titan your favorite to pop into the anime? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

