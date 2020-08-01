The Most Shocking Moments of Attack On Titan

If Attack On Titan is known for something, besides the terrifying dark story that features the war between Marley and Eldia, it's the surprising moments that have shocked fans throughout the first three seasons and we wanted to break down some of the moments that no one saw coming when it came to Eren Jaeger and the Survey Corps. With the series entering into the end game in the manga, and the fourth and final season of the anime on the way thanks to Studio MAPPA, we're sure to see plenty of other surprises before the franchise's curtain call! This write-up will just go into the shocking moments of the first three seasons of the anime, so as to avoid spoilers for those waiting for season four, so be forewarned! What was your favorite surprising moment of Attack On Titan? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the sinister world of Titans!

The Colossal Titan Appears The end of the fourth episode of the first season of Attack On Titan gave us a shocking conclusion wherein Eren Jaeger announced that the "counterattack against the Titans had begun", only for the Colossal Titan to appear right behind him. The way that this scene just happens instantly shows that the anime series wasn't afraid to pull the rug out for audiences and introduce new obstacles and threats with zero build up or warning for our protagonists.

The Colossal Titan And Armored Titan Identities Revealed Much like the previous arrival of the Colossal Titan, Reiner spilling the beans to Eren that he is the Armored Titan and Bertholdt is the Colossal comes completely out of nowhere. The two Titans reveal their identities out of nowhere, leaving everything on the table in a bid to try to get Jaeger to join them. Before Eren can even process the information, Mikasa almost immediately begins attacking them both, leading to an insane confrontation that devolves into Eren's Attack Titan form battling against Reiner and the Survey Corps scrambling to survive.

"That's Not A Painting" Since the first season, one of the biggest mysteries that have been haunting Eren Jaeger and his friends has been just what was hiding in his father's basement. Toward the latter half of the third season, Eren finally had the opportunity to discover what was inside, discovering Grisha Jaeger's diary and coming across a photograph, something they had never seen before! With the Survey Corps having finally learned the secret behind the nation of Marley, and how technologically advanced they are, the stage has been set for the upcoming fourth season.

The Beast Titan Talks Sometimes you can forget just how different things were in the earlier days of the popular anime series, and when the Beast Titan first appeared in season two, it was crazy enough to see how this different looking Titan was when he landed, but when he started speaking was another story all together. Zeke Jaeger, who has become a bigger part of the series since his first appearance, is the brother of Eren and blew some minds when he was able to differ from the likes of the Female Titan, Armored Titan, and Colossal Titan by speaking aloud.