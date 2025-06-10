Attack on Titan’s Musical Will Have One Final Performance in Theaters

Play video

Attack on Titan might have brought both its manga and anime adaptation to an end years ago but this fact isn’t stopping the Scout Regiment from finding new ways to remain in the eyes of anime fans. One of the biggest ways that the Survey Corps has remained prominent outside of its anime series is thanks to its live-action musical performances. While the live-action cast brought the Japanese shows to an end earlier this year, the performers still have one final trick up their sleeves and said trick is coming to the silver screen later this summer.

The Attack on Titan Musical first began in 2023, following stage plays that attempted to depict Hajime Isayama’s tale, sometimes to disastrous effect. Initially, Isayama himself was worried about the aerial spectacle that was involved in the production, which had originally caused injuries. Luckily, the musical has been able to avoid these problems during its run and fans in Japan will be able to see the final performance for themselves on July 6th. The performance will be shown in theaters at the Orix Theater in Osaka this summer and while a North American theatrical run has yet to be announced, fingers crossed that the musical will hit the West in the future.

Attack on Titan’s North America Musical History

Last year, Attack on Titan’s musical performed in New York City at the New York City Center, bringing the cast from Japan to the West. Unfortunately, the performance that took place last October might be the final live-action show in the West thanks to the production’s grand finale. Since the musical followed the story of Eren, Armin, and Mikasa up until the assault on the city known as Trost, there are quite a few storylines that could be adapted should the franchise wish to continue with new musicals.

The production did get Isayama’s seal of approval, despite the mangaka’s previous trepidation regarding “When I saw the production in Tokyo, I was floored by how powerful it was. I felt that a musical was the perfect medium to express the story of “ATTACK on TITAN”. The action and the songs by the performers have created a new “ATTACK on TITAN” that is different from the manga or the anime series. They have created such an amazing show, and I cannot wait for everyone to see it in New York. Please look forward to the opening.”

Considering the Titans themselves are hundreds of feet tall, if not taller, the production used camera-work and special effects to bring them to life, while also using some serious wire work to make Eren and company swing above the skyline. While many of these anime adaptations on the stage stick mostly to Japan, Attack on Titan’s musical making the leap to North America for several performances proves that there is a hunger for live-action plays in the West.

