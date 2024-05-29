Attack on Titan: The Musical Announces U.S. Premiere

It's official, guys. Attack on Titan is ready to bring its thrilling musical to the United States. The show has announced its stateside premiere is slated for October 2024, and tickets for the Attack on Titan musical will go up soon!

Thanks to Crunchyroll, tickets for four Attack on Titan: The Musical shows are already live. It turns out the anime play will hit New York City between October 11-13.

"The story of Hajime Isayama's Attack on Titan series is heading to the stage in style in Attack on Titan: The Musical, and four performances are officially lined up for New York City this October. Ahead of that, Crunchyroll is offering an exclusive presale, giving fans a chance to score tickets in advance using a special code," Crunchyroll revealed. As for the presale code, CRUNCHYROLLNY24 can be used to buy tickets before general sales kickstart on June 3.

(Photo: Crunchyroll)

If you are not familiar with Attack on Titan: The Musical, the project was announced a few years back. The show premiered in Japan in early 2023 to rave reviews. With Kurumu Okamiya playing Eren Yeager, the world of Attack on Titan was brought to the stage with music in tow. Now, New York City is ready to embrace the ambitious production, and Attack on Titan fans are eager to get seats.

For those not caught up with Attack on Titan, well – it is easy to check out Hajime Isayama's series. The manga and anime are both complete, after all. You can read Attack on Titan courtesy of Kodansha stateside, and its anime is streaming in full on Crunchyroll. So if you want more info on Attack on Titan, you can read its official synopsis below:

"In this post-apocalytpic sci-fi story, humanity has been devastated by the bizarre, giant humanoids known as the Titans. Little is known about where they came from or why they are bent on consuming mankind. Seemingly unintelligent, they have roamed the world for years, killing everyone they see. For the past century, what's left of man has hidden in a giant, three-walled city. People believe their 50-meter-high walls will protect them from the Titans, but the sudden appearance of an immense Titan is about to change everything."

What do you make of this Attack on Titan announcement? Will you be checking out this stage performance? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!