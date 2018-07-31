‘Attack on Titan’ Drops A Royal Bombshell

Attack on Titan has made some major moves its third season, and one of its biggest moves set the Survey Corps against the rest of the royal kingdom as it revealed a pretty significant new royal.

It turns out, the reason Historia is as wanted as Eren right now is because the Reiss Family is actually the true royal family. Meaning, Historia is meant to take the throne.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The third season began its political conspiracy early on, as the murder of Minister Nick set off some red flags about the Military Police as he was tortured and eventually killed for information as to the wherabouts of Eren and the others. This torture and murder was eventually repaid by Hange and Levi in Episode 2, leading to the major royal reveal.

After tricking the two men into revealing the information, Hange and Levi learn that Historia is far more valuable than initially thought as now she will play a vital role in the story going forward.

Fans have noticed a significant change for the third season as the first two episodes didn’t deal with any Titan issues, and instead began its human vs. human fights as the fate of Historia Reiss and her potential path to the throne will become the main foundation of its future political turmoil.

If you’re curious about the series, Attack on Titan can be found in Japanese with English subtitles alongside the series’ release in Japan on Crunchyroll and Hulu. If you’re curious about an English dub release of the series, Funimation has confirmed the simuldub will begin in August. There will also be yet another opportunity to watch along with the English dub when it begins airing as part of Adult Swim’s Toonami block too.

But if you have yet to see it for yourself, here’s what Comicbook.com’s Megan Peters had to say about the first episode in her review:

“If you can get through the premiere’s slow opening, Attack on Titan rewards fans with plenty of action at the end thanks to Captain Levi. Season Three has a lead-in worthy of the Survey Scouts, but its second episode has some serious responsibility to follow through on the action promised by the premiere’s ringing cliffhanger.”

For those unfamiliar with Attack on Titan, the series was originally created by Hajime Isayama. Starting its run in Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009, the series has been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. Eren Yeager joins the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.